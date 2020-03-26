Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,025 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,409. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $31.21.

