Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.74% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81,162 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 149,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

AMOT stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,965. The firm has a market cap of $252.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $87.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

