Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Hexcel worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $42.83. 155,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,576. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,733,428.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.