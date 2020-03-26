Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 129.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,122,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,083,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,199,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 729,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282,697 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 711,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 120,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.26. 56,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

