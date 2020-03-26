Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 117,268 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,268 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.65% of Iradimed worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iradimed by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Iradimed by 109.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Iradimed by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRMD. ValuEngine cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,566 shares in the company, valued at $256,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $109,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,317 shares of company stock worth $1,874,462. Insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,672. The company has a market cap of $230.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. Iradimed Corp has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Iradimed had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.