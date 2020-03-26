Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 13,900 Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.56% of Ooma worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $83,111.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,483.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 4,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $218.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.87. Ooma Inc has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. Ooma’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

