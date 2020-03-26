Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 162,140 Shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.78% of Titan International worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Titan International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Titan International news, Director Gary L. Cowger purchased 42,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $70,126.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TWI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 4,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Titan International Inc has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.27.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Titan International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Titan International Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Titan International’s payout ratio is currently -2.63%.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

