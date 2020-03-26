Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 350,000 Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,201,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.49% of Orchid Island Capital worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Cauley bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

ORC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

