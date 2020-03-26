Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.96% of FedNat worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in FedNat by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FedNat by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in FedNat by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in FedNat by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FNHC traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.38. 7,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.05. FedNat Holding Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. FedNat had a net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. On average, analysts expect that FedNat Holding Company will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. FedNat’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

