Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 196,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Transocean worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Transocean by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 343,819 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 750,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,772,268. Transocean LTD has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

