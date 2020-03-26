Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 292,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Wendys worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Wendys by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Wendys by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 28,148 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 8,023,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,903,399. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.02.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

