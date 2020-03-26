Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Columbia Financial worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $42,082.00. Also, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,908.50. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,475 shares of company stock worth $449,231. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 19,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,754. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Columbia Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

