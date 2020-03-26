Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in China Telecom by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in China Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in China Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in China Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in China Telecom by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHA stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. 99,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,656. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $57.09.

CHA has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA upgraded China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

