Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.23 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 2,452.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 223,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CW shares. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

CW stock traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.08. 17,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

