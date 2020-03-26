Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.25 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of AerCap worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 40.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AerCap by 31.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AerCap by 55.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AerCap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth $168,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,658,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,985. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

