Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158,241 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 975,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Endeavour Silver worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 92,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 158,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,318. Endeavour Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $231.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 39.50% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

