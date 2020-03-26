Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.83 Million Position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,871 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.14% of MRC Global worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. State Street Corp boosted its position in MRC Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $3,558,000. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 74,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,666. The firm has a market cap of $348.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MRC Global Inc has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

In related news, Director John Anthony Perkins bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Also, Director Rhys J. Best bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at $414,568.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.