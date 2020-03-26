Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.48% of Universal Technical Institute worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 215,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $166.21 million, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

