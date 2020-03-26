Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of BankUnited worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

BKU stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. 682,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

