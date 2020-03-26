Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.96 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Zai Lab worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,367,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,202,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after buying an additional 38,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 255,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 616.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 266,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 19,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

ZLAB stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.05. 22,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,554. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. Zai Lab Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $63.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Ltd will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

