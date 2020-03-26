Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.18 Million Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 726,519 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of Crescent Point Energy worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 142,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

NYSE:CPG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,724. The company has a market cap of $386.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.30. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

