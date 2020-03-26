Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.58% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,987 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,714,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TRST has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

TRST traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. 209,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.