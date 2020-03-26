Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Cadence Bancorp worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CADE shares. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of CADE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.83. 102,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,072. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $714.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Insiders have bought a total of 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

