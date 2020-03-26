Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.36 Million Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCPH. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $235,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $15,608,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $99,033.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,590 shares of company stock worth $7,345,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCPH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

