Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.48 Million Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 508,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 8,738.5% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $9.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,750. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $169.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

