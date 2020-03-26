Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.76% of NVE worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVE by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NVE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the third quarter valued at $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NVE by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEC traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.88. 14,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,162. The stock has a market cap of $297.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. NVE Corp has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $103.82.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 57.13%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $108,132.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,248.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,629 shares of company stock worth $342,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

