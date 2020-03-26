Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 211.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 82,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.77. 84,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

