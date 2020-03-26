Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Owens & Minor worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 1,392,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,973. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $363.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

