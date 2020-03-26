Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $13.12 Million in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 244,094 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of RealPage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RealPage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of RP stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.61. 368,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 0.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 27,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,486,814.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,077,339.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,530 shares of company stock worth $35,802,703. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.