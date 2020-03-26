Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,070,706 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 984.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070,706 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of TG Therapeutics worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGTX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.87. 1,578,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,054. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.