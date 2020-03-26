Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 126,400 Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,939,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.68% of Scorpio Bulkers worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SALT shares. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of SALT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 17,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,647. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $147.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. Scorpio Bulkers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.72%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

