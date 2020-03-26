Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 173,678 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 203.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $2,545,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 257.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 183,378 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.71. 41,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,297. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67.

