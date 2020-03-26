Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 501,316 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Extended Stay America worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 139,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $18.76.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

