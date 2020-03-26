Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 8,476 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.93% of Timberland Bancorp worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 747.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 15,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSBK traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $177.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 14.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.