Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 277,700 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 277,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,385,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Textron at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,090,000 after acquiring an additional 871,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 747,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Textron by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its position in Textron by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 1,584,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

NYSE:TXT traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.57. 2,464,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,205. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

