Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,740.00. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 10,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,990 shares of company stock valued at $214,113. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.69. 18,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,161. The stock has a market cap of $270.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

