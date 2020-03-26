Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 719,650 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.41. 1,816,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,297. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $80.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $327,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,030,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,446 shares of company stock worth $21,471,837. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

