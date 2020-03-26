Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth $7,021,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,003,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,824,000 after purchasing an additional 222,719 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 89.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150,401 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARI traded up $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 622,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,836. The firm has a market cap of $653.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.51%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

