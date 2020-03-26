Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 149,702 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,702 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIBK traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,986. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.71%. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

