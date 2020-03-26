Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,700 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.15% of CSW Industrials worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price target on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Storch Debra Von bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.82 per share, with a total value of $63,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at $180,291.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,696 shares of company stock valued at $490,217. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,285. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $994.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.81 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

