Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 253,500 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Korn Ferry worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,666,000 after purchasing an additional 72,954 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,469,000 after acquiring an additional 463,177 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 12,194.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,528 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Korn Ferry by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,755,000 after acquiring an additional 265,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 647.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 368,673 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.20. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,827.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,556.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.