Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 35,100 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Lear worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,714,000 after buying an additional 361,827 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lear by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,032,000 after acquiring an additional 872,416 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Lear by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,261,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,096,000 after acquiring an additional 65,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lear by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,159,000 after purchasing an additional 412,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of LEA traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.43. 41,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $159.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.19.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

