Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 59,800 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Simulations Plus worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 498,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113,483 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares in the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $880,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,898,772 shares in the company, valued at $179,735,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $32.12. 8,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,383. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.96 million, a PE ratio of 64.18 and a beta of -0.38.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

