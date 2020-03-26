Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 910,459 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 910,459 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 240,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

