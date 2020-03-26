Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $13.56 Million Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 320,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of National Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 40.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $7,123,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 320,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 73,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,131. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

In other news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,931. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

