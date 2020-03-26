Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,886,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.21% of QEP Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in QEP Resources by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NYSE QEP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,231,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,487,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. QEP Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers acquired 23,500 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QEP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens downgraded QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

