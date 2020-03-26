Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 143,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SiteOne Landscape Supply as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

SITE traded up $5.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.38. 11,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,701. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $119.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.85.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $248,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,850.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,900 shares of company stock worth $6,588,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

