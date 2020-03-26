Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,291 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Plains GP worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,086,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,345,000 after purchasing an additional 841,108 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 694,996 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Plains GP by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 646,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 488,559 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,466.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong acquired 70,187 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743 over the last 90 days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 5,154,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,053,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Plains GP’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

