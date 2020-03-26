Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Rush Enterprises worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.