Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €20.00 ($23.26) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.87 ($49.84).

Shares of Renault stock traded up €1.06 ($1.23) during trading on Thursday, reaching €19.37 ($22.52). 2,483,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.99. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

